Yankees lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Astros in Game 1 of ALCS

The New York Yankees advanced to the American League Championship Series by beating Cleveland in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday night. The Yanks’ reward? An overnight trip to Houston to face the best team remaining in these playoffs and likely AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. First pitch for tonight’s Game 1 between the Yankees and Astros is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS. Here is the Yankees’ lineup.

Yankees starting lineup, ALCS Game 1, October 19

Update — Stanton is indeed starting in left field in Houston with the short porch. We should see him start there on the road and the Yankees go with a different look at home. Oswaldo Cabrera is out of the lineup for the first time this postseason. Matt Carpenter will DH and bat sixth.

As you might expect, the Yankees haven’t had a ton of success against Verlander. Outside of Josh Donaldson — 7-for-21 with two doubles — all other Yankees are a combined 10-for-99 versus the Astros’ ace. However, five of those 10 hits have left the yard. Giancarlo Stanton has gone deep twice off of Verlander, including once earlier this year. With Aaron Hicks out for the postseason with a knee injury, expect Stanton to see a significant amount of time in left field during this series. That will mean more at-bats at designated hitter for someone such as Matt Carpenter.