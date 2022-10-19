Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Yankees in Game 1 of ALCS

The Houston Astros are favorite to win the World Series according to DraftKings Sportsbook (+140). But to get back to baseball’s biggest stage, the Astros will have to get past the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. They did so in 2017 and 2019; can they do the same this time around? They will have home-field advantage and their top starting pitcher, Justin Verlander, on the mound for tonight’s Game 1. RHP Jameson Taillon will start for the Yankees. First pitch from Minute Maid Park is set for 7:37 p.m. ET. Here is the Astros’ lineup.

Astros starting lineup, ALCS Game 1, October 19

The Astros against Jameson Taillon: Altuve 4, Peña 6, Alvarez 7, Bregman 5, Tucker 9, Gurriel 3, Díaz DH, McCormick 8, Maldonado 2



Verlander RHP — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 19, 2022

After sweeping Seattle in the ALDS, the Astros don’t need to make any drastic changes to their starting nine. Many of these guys have had success versus Taillon. Specifically, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker are a combined 11-for-26 with three doubles and three homers against the Yankees’ probable pitcher.