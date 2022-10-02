How to watch Mets vs. Braves if you have Dish Network or Sling TV

The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets on Sunday in a huge divisional showdown. The Braves head into the game with a one-game lead in the division race. There are four games left on the schedule for both teams, so a Braves would give them a huge advantage heading into the final three games of the season.

The game is set to air on ESPN as the Sunday Night Baseball game with first pitch set for 7 p.m. ET. Most of America will have no trouble watching this game on their TV package or through their streaming service. However, if you have Dish Network or its streaming service Sling TV, you will not be able to watch the game as you normally would.

Dish Network is in the middle of a contract dispute with Disney and that has resulted in Dish and Sling TV dropping their Disney packages. The packages include all the notable ESPN channels as well as FX, Freeform, National Geographic, Disney Channel and various local ABC affiliates. The channels were dropped early Saturday morning when the contract expired.

Ideally the two companies will figure out a solution, but it will probably take some time. In the meantime, there are some short-term free alternatives you can use to watch tonight’s Mets-Braves game.

FuboTV offers a free seven-day trial and YouTube TV offers a 21-day free trial, with both offering ESPN. You’ll be prompted for payment information before the free trial begins, so if you don’t plan on using the service after the free trial, make sure to set a reminder ahead of the expiration of either service.