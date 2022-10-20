Yankees lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Astros in Game 2 of ALCS

Game 2 of the ALCS will take place on Thursday, October 20. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas is set for 7:37 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TBS. The New York Yankees will look to rebound from a Game 1 loss by sending Luis Severino on the mound. The Houston Astros are trying to get out to a 2-0 series lead with Framber Valdez getting the start.

Yankees starting lineup, ALCS Game 2

H.Bader CF

A.Judge RF

G.Stanton DH

A.Rizzo 1B

G.Torres 2B

J.Donaldson 3B

K.Higashioka C

O.Peraza SS

— FantasyLabs MLB (@FantasyLabsMLB) October 20, 2022

Well, New York wants to put its power at the top of the lineup. Bader started the scoring in Game 1 with a solo shot in the top of the second inning. He was rewarded by batting lead-off on Thursday. The home run king Judge will bat second, with Stanton getting a DH day batting third. Rizzo is batting clean-up with Game 1’s leadoff hitter Torres behind him. the lefty Matt Carpenter is out of the lineup and has been replaced by Oswaldo Cabrera, who will man left field and bat ninth. Rookie Oswald Peraza is also in the lineup replacing Isiah Kiner-Falelfa at shortstop. We will see if the Yankees tinkering with their lineup helps their outlook to even the series, as the Astros are going with the same order for Game 2.