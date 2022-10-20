 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Yankees in Game 2 of ALCS

We break down the Astros lineup for Thursday’s game against the Yankees.

By TeddyRicketson
Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros celebrates a home run with Yordan Alvarez #44 during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Game 2 of the ALCS will take place on Thursday, October 20. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas is set for 7:37 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TBS. The New York Yankees will look to rebound from a Game 1 loss with Luis Severino on the mound. The Houston Astros are trying to get out to a 2-0 series lead with Framber Valdez getting the start.

Astros starting lineup, ALCS Game 2

This is the same lineup Houston rolled out in Game 1 of the series. The only difference is that Alvarez is the DH, and Diaz will play left field tonight. Altuve went 0-3 as the leadoff in Game 1 and needs to help the team get to Severino early before he settles in with his over-powering fastball. It’s an interesting move that they aren't changing anything just from the fact that the majority of their offense was produced by Gurriel, McCormick and Maldonado in the bottom half of the order.

More From DraftKings Nation