Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Yankees in Game 2 of ALCS

Game 2 of the ALCS will take place on Thursday, October 20. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas is set for 7:37 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TBS. The New York Yankees will look to rebound from a Game 1 loss with Luis Severino on the mound. The Houston Astros are trying to get out to a 2-0 series lead with Framber Valdez getting the start.

Astros starting lineup, ALCS Game 2

Astros 10/20 - https://t.co/ODGJ7Yg3g9



J.Altuve 2B

J.Pena SS

Y.Alvarez DH

A.Bregman 3B

K.Tucker RF

Y.Gurriel 1B

A.Diaz LF

C.McCormick CF

M.Maldonado C — FantasyLabs MLB (@FantasyLabsMLB) October 20, 2022

This is the same lineup Houston rolled out in Game 1 of the series. The only difference is that Alvarez is the DH, and Diaz will play left field tonight. Altuve went 0-3 as the leadoff in Game 1 and needs to help the team get to Severino early before he settles in with his over-powering fastball. It’s an interesting move that they aren't changing anything just from the fact that the majority of their offense was produced by Gurriel, McCormick and Maldonado in the bottom half of the order.