Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Padres in Game 3 of NLCS

Game 3 of the NLCS is set for Friday, October 21. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the game will air on FS1. The series is tied 1-1, with the Philadelphia Phillies taking Game 1 and the San Diego Padres winning Game 2.

Right-hander Joe Musgrove is listed as the starting pitcher for San Diego while lefty Ranger Suarez gets the nod for Philadelphia.

Phillies starting lineup, NLCS Game 3

This is the same lineup that the Phillies used in their Game 1 victory at San Diego. Right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish started for the Padres in that game, so it makes sense that the Phillies are rolling with the same approach against another righty (Musgrove) in Game 3.

Bryce Harper has been the hottest bat for Philadelphia this postseason. The lefty slugger has registered five multi-hit performances with four homers across eight playoff games so far. Harper is 3-for-14 lifetime against Musgrove, so this will be an interesting matchup to watch early in the game.

In fact, Musgrove has been solid against some of Philadelphia’s best hitters in the past. On top of Harper’s underwhelming batter vs. pitcher numbers, Kyle Schwarber (2-for-16) and J.T. Realmuto (2-for-11) have struggled against Musgrove in previous matchups with the Padres’ hurler.