Padres lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 3 of NLCS

Game 3 of the NLCS is set for Friday, October 21. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the game will air on FS1. The series is tied 1-1, with the Philadelphia Phillies taking Game 1 and the San Diego Padres winning Game 2.

Right-hander Joe Musgrove is listed as the starting pitcher for San Diego while lefty Ranger Suarez gets the nod for Philadelphia.

Padres starting lineup, NLCS Game 3