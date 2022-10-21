Bruce Bochy named new manager for Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers have signed Bruce Bochy to a three-year deal to be the team’s new manager. Bochy had previously retired as a manager, but the Rangers must have made him an offer he couldn't resist. He last managed the San Francisco Giants from 2007 to 2019 and then became the manager of the French National Team in 2019.

Bochy had a 1,052-1,054 record in his 13-year career with the Giants. San Francisco won the division in both 2010 and 2012 and won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Prior to his tenure with the Giants, Bochy was manager of the San Diego Padres from 1995-2006. Interestingly, Bochy was signed to a three-year deal even though he is typically used to long tenures turning teams around.

Texas is coming off a disappointing finish to the season in a tough division. They finished with a 68-94 record and in fourth place of the AL West. It was disappointing because the Rangers had signed middle infielders Marcus Semien and Corey Seager for a combined billion dollars for at least the next seven seasons. The veteran presence of Bochy could be what this team needs to get back to competing with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.