Yankees lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Astros in Game 3 of ALCS

The New York Yankees take on the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium at 5:07 p.m. ET on Saturday evening. The Astros lead the best-of-7 series 2-0. Below we’ll go over the Yankees lineup for Game 3.

Yankees starting lineup, ALCS Game 3

There’s a lot to unpack here. So Stanton played LF in Houston mostly because it’s a short porch. He played well too and made a couple nice plays to save runs. In Yankee Stadium, left field is a different animal. It’s surprising to see him out there given his health and importance to the Yanks. Oswaldo Cabrera will play SS ahead of Isiah Kiner-Falefa but Matt Carpenter is back in there at DH. He hasn’t sniffed contact in the postseason. Cabrera should be in left while IKF is in the lineup. His bat is better than Carpenter’s at this point. Maybe we’re wrong and Aaron Boone knows something we don’t. That’s unlikely.