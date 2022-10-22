Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Yankees in Game 3 of ALCS

The Houston Astros could effectively end the ALCS tonight at Yankee Stadium. With a win over the New York Yankees, Houston would take a commanding 3-0 series lead. Thirty-nine teams have taken such a lead in a best-of-seven MLB playoff series, and the only team that didn’t end up advancing was the 2004 Yankees. The Astros will turn to Cristian Javier to start Game 3, and their offense will have to do battle against ace starter Gerrit Cole. First pitch is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. ET. Here is the Astros’ lineup for tonight:

Astros starting lineup, ALCS Game 3, October 22

Vazquez gets start in Game 3 pic.twitter.com/GPDqsnj6pu — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 22, 2022

There are a couple of notable changes for Houston here. Trey Mancini has yet to play in this series, but he’ll get the start at designated hitter. He is 4-for-18 in his career against Cole. Similarly, Christian Vázquez will make his first ALCS appearance as he gets the nod behind the plate in place of Martín Maldonado. He is 5-for-21 in his career versus Cole. Houston is a slight underdog on the moneyline at +125, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Yankees are listed as moneyline favorites at -145.