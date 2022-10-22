Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Padres in Game 4 of NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies are up 2-1 in the National League Championship Series and looking to move even closer tonight to their first World Series berth since 2009. The scheduled pitching matchup features the Padres’ Mike Clevinger taking on the Phillies’ Bailey Falter. First pitch from Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. Here is the Phillies’ starting lineup for Game 4.

Phillies starting lineup, NLCS Game 4, October 22

Philadelphia pounded out nine hits in its Game 3 win and will roll out the exact same lineup tonight. Castellanos is the only Phillies player who has gotten a good look at Clevinger; he is 3-for-23 with two doubles and eight strikeouts versus the right-hander. However, only four of those at-bats occurred in the past three seasons and Clevinger is no longer the All-Star-quality hurler that he was from 2017-19. Clevinger has made one appearance this postseason — a start in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers in which he allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits over 2.2 innings in a loss. This looks like a good matchup for lefty sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. The Phillies are very slight favorites on the moneyline for this game at -115, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Padres are listed as moneyline underdogs at -105.