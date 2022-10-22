Padres lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 4 of NLCS

Will the San Diego Padres rebound to tie up the National League Championship Series tonight or will they fall into a 3-1 series hole to the Phillies in Philadelphia? The Padres will send right-hander Mike Clevinger to the mound at Citizens Bank Park in Game 4. The Phillies will counter with left-hander Bailey Falter. First pitch is slated for 7:45 p.m. ET. Here is the Padres’ starting lineup:

Padres starting lineup, NLCS Game 4, October 22

With Falter likely to throw no more than three innings, the Padres stick with the switch-hitting Profar in the leadoff spot. Bell, who batted sixth in Game 2 and came off the bench in Game 3, is back in the cleanup spot. He is 4-for-5 with two homers in his career against Falter. Soto is 3-for-8 with 3 RBI versus Falter. The Padres are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs on the DraftKings Sportsbook. The Phillies are -115 moneyline favorites.