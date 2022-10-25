Report: Marlins to hire Skip Schumaker as next manager

The Miami Marlins are hiring Skip Schumaker as their next manager, per Craig Mish. Schumaker was hired by the San Diego Padres after his playing career to coach first base back in 2017. In 2021, he was hired by the St. Louis Cardinals as a bench coach. Schumaker helped the Cardinals win the World Series in 2011 and also played for the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers in his 11-season career.

After the 2022 season, the Marlins let go of long-time manager Don Mattingly, who had fallen out of favor. Mattingly had coached the Marlins for seven seasons, advancing to the playoffs in 2020 after winning Manager of the Year. Miami’s highest finish in the NL East under Mattingly was second place.

Schumaker will take over one of the best cores in the Majors. Jesus Sanchez, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Bryan De La Cruz, Lewin Diaz and JJ Bleday make up the lineup. Miami also has Max Meyer, Sixto Sanchez and Kahlil Watson as prospects who could make an impact soon. The pitching staff is headed by Sandy Alcantara, who was an NL Cy Young candidate all season. Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers are also under control for the foreseeable future.