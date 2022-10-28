Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Astros in World Series Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time since 2009, and although their pitching staff has been stellar, it’s their offense that has really guided the way. The Phils have scored 57 runs through 11 playoff games thus far. Twenty-six of those runs came during the final four games of the NLCS versus the Padres. With the offense rolling, don’t expect Philadelphia to alter its lineup much for Game 1 of the World Series. Here is their starting nine for Friday’s game. First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX.

Phillies starting lineup, World Series Game 1, October 28

Phillies World Series Game 1 lineup tonight vs. Astros:



1. Schwarber 7

2. Hoskins 3

3. Realmuto 2

4. Harper DH

5. Castellanos 9

6. Bohm 5

7. Stott 6

8. Segura 4

9. Marsh 8



Nola SP



With Astros right-hander Justin Verlander on the mound, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh get the start at shortstop and center field, respectively. That will probably change for Game 2 against southpaw Framber Valdez. Jean Segura has seen Verlander more than any other Phillie and is 4-for-14 with a double and a home run against the future Hall of Famer. Bryce Harper is 2-for-5 with a couple of singles against Verlander while Nick Castellanos is 1-for-8 with four strikeouts.