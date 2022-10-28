 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in World Series Game 1

We break down the Astros lineup for Friday’s game against the Phillies.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Division Series - Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners - Game Three
Jeremy Pena #3,Alex Bregman #2, Christian Vazquez #9, Yordan Alvarez #44 and Chas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in game three of the American League Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After falling short in 2019 and 2021, the Houston Astros are back in the World Series and have home-field advantage yet again. They will try to do something tonight that they were unable to do in those two previous Fall Classics: Win Game 1 at Minute Maid Park. Here is the lineup the Astros will roll out against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX.

Astros starting lineup, World Series Game 1, October 28

The Astros’ lineup has been generally the same all year long, except for the subtraction of outfielder Michael Brantley due to an injury in the middle of the year. Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena has been bumped up to the No. 2 spot for the past six weeks and has taken to it quite nicely as he earned ALCS MVP honors against the Yankees. Most of these Astros saw Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola for the first time on Oct. 3, and he held them scoreless through 6.2 innings in Houston. Jose Altuve (2-for-5, double) and Yordan Alvarez (1-for-3, two strikeouts) are the only Astros regulars who have a hit against the Phils’ right-hander.

