Report: Tony La Russa expected to announce retirement from MLB

The White Sox manager dealt with medical issues late in the season and is deciding to step away from the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago White Sox
Tony La Russa of the Chicago White Sox looks over the dugout during a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 26, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement from MLB, according to Jon Heyman. La Russa carries a .513 winning percentage over two seasons with Chicago, making the playoffs in 2021.

La Russa entered the 2022 season with high expectations, especially after the playoff run. The White Sox struggled to get going for most of the season, and La Russa’s in-game management decisions continued to baffle fans. At one point, the home crowd started “fire La Russa” chants. The manager never quite found a way to elevate the team after seemingly being on the right track.

Eventually, health concerns and advice from doctors forced La Russa out of the clubhouse for the end of the season. The White Sox did perform noticeably better with La Russa out, although they still collapsed in key moments to lose out on the AL Central and a playoff berth.

La Russa’s hiring was controversial to begin with, as owner Jerry Reinsdorf seemingly made an executive decision to bring back his friend. La Russa previously managed the White Sox from 1979-1986 before being fired. He went on to have successful tenures overseeing the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals, winning three World Series titles in six appearances.

