David Ortiz provides hilarious weather update for Game 3 of the 2022 World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will not be playing Game 3 of the 2022 World Series Monday due to rain, even if MLB hoped to fit the game in despite clear indications there would be no change in the forecast. Fox Sports analyst David Ortiz offered his own take on why the game was postponed.

Now we go over to @davidortiz with weather...Papi? ️ pic.twitter.com/sDZ9cIOW1C — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2022

Big Papi offered some fantastic advice to those in the Philadelphia area hoping to go trick-or-treating as well, suggesting they enjoy themselves and take an umbrella. It’s a classic Papi moment and it’s one of the reasons why the baseball legend is part of the Fox Sports crew in the first place.

Game 3 of the World Series has been moved to Tuesday, with Game 4 and Game 5 also being pushed one day to Wednesday and Thursday respectively. If needed, Games 6 and 7 in Houston will be over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.