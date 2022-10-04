Aaron Judge passes Roger Maris for AL single-season home run record [VIDEO]

New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge bashed his 62nd home run of the 2022 MLB season on Tuesday night to set the American League single-season record, passing Roger Maris.

SIXTY-TWO! BASEBALL HISTORY! @TheJudge44 is the American League home run King! pic.twitter.com/QKrcuOvZMU — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 5, 2022

Judge’s homer came in the second game of the Yankees’ doubleheader Tuesday against the Texas Rangers. The monumental dinger came off of Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco. It traveled 391 feet out to left field at 100.2 mph. Judge had previously tied Maris on Wednesday when he hit a seventh-inning shot off Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza.

Only Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have hit more dingers in a season than Judge, who is the frontrunner for AL MVP and could become only the second player in 55 years to win a Triple Crown.

THIS is Judgement Day! Case Closed! pic.twitter.com/gNR5A5T1Dm — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) October 5, 2022

Judge’s latest blast for the Yankees comes 61 years after Maris surpassed Babe Ruth, whose 60 homers in 1927 stood as the MLB record until Maris hit 61 in ‘61.