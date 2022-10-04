 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Corey Youmans catches Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR, could be in line for $2 million

Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run has huge value.

By David Fucillo
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

History was made Tuesday evening in Arlington, Texas. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the 2022 season. The home run set a Yankees and American League record, breaking Roger Maris’ mark of 61 home runs. Barry Bonds remains the single-season home run champ with 73.

The ball was crushed into the front of the left field seats behind the bullpen and reports indicate a man named Corey Youmans caught the ball. Local media was following him after he caught the ball and was being escorted through the stadium by security.

It’s not surprising security would be there for him. Youmans has several choices for the ball, but he could potentially claim $2 million for the historic baseball. The president of a collectibles company called Memory Lane offered $2 million to whomever caught the 62nd home run.

Youmans has a decision to make. He could collect a huge haul of memorabilia from Judge and the Yankees, but this was a lottery ticket of a ball, so a sale seems more likely.

