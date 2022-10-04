Corey Youmans catches Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR, could be in line for $2 million

History was made Tuesday evening in Arlington, Texas. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the 2022 season. The home run set a Yankees and American League record, breaking Roger Maris’ mark of 61 home runs. Barry Bonds remains the single-season home run champ with 73.

The ball was crushed into the front of the left field seats behind the bullpen and reports indicate a man named Corey Youmans caught the ball. Local media was following him after he caught the ball and was being escorted through the stadium by security.

#Rangers Security whisked away a Dallas man by the name of Corey Youmans who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball.

It’s not surprising security would be there for him. Youmans has several choices for the ball, but he could potentially claim $2 million for the historic baseball. The president of a collectibles company called Memory Lane offered $2 million to whomever caught the 62nd home run.

Youmans has a decision to make. He could collect a huge haul of memorabilia from Judge and the Yankees, but this was a lottery ticket of a ball, so a sale seems more likely.