Phil Nevin is ditching the interim manager title with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Halos announced Wednesday that the team has agreed to a one-year deal with Nevin to manage the club in 2023.

Nevin was initially hired as the team’s third-base coach, but he was elevated to interim manager in June after the dismissal of former Angels manager Joe Maddon.

In 79 games, Nevin’s Angels finished the season at 32-47 despite having an American League MVP candidate in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Overall, the Angels notched a 73-88 regular-season record, good for third in the AL West.

Nevin, 51, played 12 years in the MLB with seven different teams, including the then-Anaheim Angels in 1998.

The 2023 season will be Nevin’s first as a full-time manager.