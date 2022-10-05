 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Angels sign Phil Nevin as manager to one-year deal

Nevin is ditching the interim title after taking over as Halos manager for Joe Maddon

By lance.cartelli
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin reacts during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Nevin is ditching the interim manager title with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Halos announced Wednesday that the team has agreed to a one-year deal with Nevin to manage the club in 2023.

Nevin was initially hired as the team’s third-base coach, but he was elevated to interim manager in June after the dismissal of former Angels manager Joe Maddon.

In 79 games, Nevin’s Angels finished the season at 32-47 despite having an American League MVP candidate in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Overall, the Angels notched a 73-88 regular-season record, good for third in the AL West.

Nevin, 51, played 12 years in the MLB with seven different teams, including the then-Anaheim Angels in 1998.

The 2023 season will be Nevin’s first as a full-time manager.

More From DraftKings Nation