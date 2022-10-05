 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike Trout just hit the longest home run of his career [VIDEO]

Angels slugger belts 40th of season to finish out 2022.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics
Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on October 05, 2022 in Oakland, California.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels superstar ended his 2022 MLB season with a BANG.

Trout’s 40th and final homer this season — and the 350th of his career — traveled 490 feet according to Statcast. That is the longest home run of Trout’s career, topping a 486-foot dinger he launched in 2019. It is also the fifth-longest home run by any player this season.

Trout reached 40 homers in just 119 games this year, which is tied for the third-fewest games played during a 40-homer campaign. The only players ahead of Trout on that list — Ken Griffey Jr. (111 games) and Matt Williams (112 games) both did the trick during the strike-shortened 1994 campaign.

Although this is a great way for Trout to end his season, don’t forget which team he plays for. Despite this monster shot and the fact that Shohei Ohtani allowed only one run on one hit over five innings today, the Angels lost to the lowly Oakland Athletics, 3-2.

Another disappointing Angels season ends with a 73-89 record.

