When was last time Padres won World Series? Going over history for San Diego

Can Manny Machado and Juan Soto power the San Diego Padres to a World Series? It sure would be nice if they had Fernando Tatis Jr. to join them, but hey, there are consequences for our actions. Anyway, here is a quick look at the Padres’ history in the World Series

Padres history in the World Series

When was the last appearance? Win?

The Padres have zero World Series wins. What they have had is some bad timing. Most recently, their pennant-winning 1998 squad ran into the Yankees in that season’s Fall Classic. You know, the Yankees that won a then-American League record 114 games during the regular season? Yeah, that clash didn’t go great for the Padres, who were ultimately swept. San Diego experienced only slightly more success in 1984, when it fell to the Tigers in five games.

How many appearances do the Padres have?

Those losses stand as the Padres’ two appearances in the Fall Classic. Outside of those years, the Padres haven’t advanced past the NLDS since their 1969 inception.