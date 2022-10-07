When was last time Blue Jays won World Series? Going over history for Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays’ World Series scrapbook isn’t voluminous, but it does contain one of the greatest moments and biggest hits in baseball history.

Heading to the playoffs for the fourth time over the past eight seasons, the Blue Jays are the only member of this year’s postseason field that has won each World Series it has played in: 2-0.

Here is a quick look at Toronto’s World Series history.

Blue Jays history in the World Series

When was the last appearance? Win?

Joe Carter off Mitch Williams. Game 6 of the 1993 Fall Classic. “Touch ‘em all, Joe! You’ll never hit a bigger home run in your life,” Jays longtime radio announcer Tom Cheek exclaimed. Carter’s three-run blow in the bottom of the ninth gave the Blue Jays back-to-back World Series victories and provided one of the most indelible images in the sport’s history. Toronto hasn’t advanced to the World Series since.

How many appearances do the Blue Jays have?

Carter’s blast followed up the Blue Jays’ first and only other World Series appearance, a six-game win over the Braves in ‘92. It was 39-year-old Dave Winfield who provided the decisive hit in that series with a tiebreaking two-run double in the 11th inning of Game 6.