When was last time Mariners won World Series? Going over history for Seattle

History of the Seattle Mariners in the World Series? Well, this is going to be a short one, folks.

On the bright side, the Mariners are in the postseason for the first time in 20 years, snapping a playoff drought that was the longest by any men’s pro team in major North American sports. And they possess one of the most exciting and fun rosters in baseball. So, there’s that.

But World Series? Nothing to see here.

Mariners history in the World Series

When was the last appearance? Win?

The Mariners’ next appearance in the World Series will be their first. Besides that two-decade playoff absence, this franchise missed the playoffs in each of its first 18 seasons of existence.

How many appearances do the Mariners have?

Zero, zilch, nada, none. Founded in 1977, the Mariners have qualified for the playoffs only five times. They lost the 1995 and 2000 ALCS in six games; that’s technically the closest the Mariners have ever come to earning a World Series trip. Their 2001 team, which tied the MLB single-season wins record with 116, was bested by the Yankees in five games during the 2001 ALCS.