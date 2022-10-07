How to watch, what to watch for Friday’s MLB playoff schedule

The 2022 MLB Playoffs have arrived and the Wild Card round is here. The playoffs open on Friday with Game 1 of each of the four series kicking things off. The Dodgers, Braves, Astros, and Yankees all await the winners, but in the meantime, we’ve got plenty of baseball to get us started this weekend.

The Dodgers head into the opening round as +340 favorites to win the World Series at DraftKings Sportsbook. The remaining four teams with a first round by follow with the Astros at +425, the Braves at +500, and the Yankees at +550. The top wild card in the opening round is the Mets with +900 odds. The longshot odds belong to the Guardians at +3500.

Below is the complete schedule for Friday’s games, which feature four Game 1s.

MLB playoff schedule for Friday, October 7

No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians

Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Shane Bieber

Time: 12:07 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Guardians -125, Rays +105

No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Jose Quintana

Time: 2:07 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Cardinals -115, Phillies -105

No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays

Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Alek Manoah

Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Blue Jays -135, Mariners +115

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets

Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Max Scherver

Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Mets -150, Padres +130