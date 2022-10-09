Mookie Betts bowls a perfect 300 the day after his birthday

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts turned 30 on October 8th, and his celebration turned into a bit of a two-day affair. The day after having a birthday party, Betts went bowling and finished with a score of 300.

If you think maybe it was a heck of a fluke, that’s not the case. Betts is arguably the most accomplished bowler to ever play Major League Baseball. This appears to be his second perfect game of the 2022 calendar year, and at least his third perfect game ever. It might even be his fifth career perfect game.

That perfect game back in 2017 was notable because it came during a PBA qualifying event. Betts has competed in the PBA off and on dating back to at least 2015. He’s played in the World Series of Bowling and various qualifying and season events.

Betts will likely take a break from bowling in the coming weeks. His Dodgers will face the winner of Sunday’s Padres-Mets game in the NLDS. Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday.