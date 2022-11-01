White Sox to hire Royals’ Pedro Grifol as new manager

The Chicago White Sox are expected to name longtime Royals coach Pedro Grifol as the club’s new manager this week per a Tuesday report from ESPN’s Buster Olney.

Grifol has been a coach with Kansas City since 2013. The 52-year-old played in the minor leagues throughout the 1990s before moving into the coaching side of the sport.

Grifol replaces Tony La Russa in Chicago, who announced his retirement two years after being selected for the White Sox managing role due to health concerns. The White Sox were 81-81 in 2021, finishing second in the AL Central.

Pedro Grifol, longtime coach with the Royals, is expected to be the next White Sox manager, an announcement that could come later this week. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 1, 2022

Grifol has served in several roles on the Royals’ coaching staff, though his most recent seasons have been spent as bench coach. Kansas City just announced the selection of their new manager, Matt Quatraro, earlier this week. Grifol reportedly interviewed for the role there, as well.

Sources confirm: Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol expected to be named next White Sox manager. A number of White Sox coaches not being asked back. Pitching coach Ethan Katz expected to return. First on Grifol: @Buster_ESPN — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 1, 2022

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that pitching coach Ethan Katz is not expected to return for the 2023 season.