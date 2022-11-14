Michael Harris wins 2022 NL Rookie of the Year Award

Atlanta Braves OF Michael Harris II won NL Rookie of the Year for the 2022 MLB season on Monday.

NL Rookie of the Year winner

Harris didn’t debut until May 28, 46 games into the season. But he piled up big numbers anyway, with 19 homers, 20 steals and an .853 OPS. He was also an impact player in center field as he tallied seven outs above average. Harris’ value on offense and defense contributed to his 4.8 FanGraphs WAR, which led all National League rookies. Harris did have a very high chase rate as a rookie, but if he can cut that down, he has all the makings of a five-tool player. His max exit velocity and expected batting average were above the 80th percentile in MLB while his sprint speed and arm strength were above the 90th percentile.

NL Rookie of the Year odds

Harris wasn’t on DraftKings Sportsbook’s radar for NL Rookie of the Year on Opening Day. Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz and Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki were the co-favorites then (+380) while Harris wasn’t among the top 10 players on that list. However, Harris closed as the favorite for this award (-295). Teammate Spencer Strider had the second-best odds (+200).