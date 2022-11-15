Terry Francona wins 2022 AL Manager of the Year Award

Cleveland Guardians’ Terry Francona won AL Manager of the Year for the 2022 MLB season on Tuesday. Here’s the voting breakdown:

The AL was a pretty close vote pic.twitter.com/3KeY7S8cwG — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 15, 2022

Francona led the Guardians to a 92-70 record and a division title. This was his 10th divisional title during his tenure in Cleveland. Tito also won the AL Manager of the Year Award in 2013 and 2016. The Guardians made the 2022 playoffs as the three-seed. They swept the Tampa Bay Rays in a brief two-game series in the first round but then blew a lead to the New York Yankees and were eliminated 3-2. Francona is not currently under contract for the 2023 season but has already said that he intends to be back for his 11th season as manager.