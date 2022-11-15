Buck Showalter wins 2022 NL Manager of the Year Award

New York Mets’ Buck Showalter won NL Manager of the Year for the 2022 MLB season on Tuesday. Showalter beat out Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Atlanta Braves’ Brian Snitker to win the award.

The one thing that these three award candidates have in common is that they all fell short of their lofty preseason expectations. The Mets led the NL East all but two days in the season, but dropped the division lead right at the end of the regular season to make the playoffs as a Wild Card team. They finished with a 101-61 record which was their most wins since 1986, when they last won the World Series. Showalter took a team that dealt with injuries all season to the postseason and helped them reach their potential in the regular season. They were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the San Diego Padres two games to one.