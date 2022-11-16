Marlins SP Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award

Miami Marlins SP Sandy Alcantara won the NL Cy Young Award for the 2022 MLB season on Wednesday. He received XX of a possible 30 first-place votes. [insert other finalists]

Alcantara’s 2022 season was a throwback of sorts because we just don’t see pitchers these days carry the type of workload that he shouldered. His 228.2 innings pitched were the most from any MLB hurler since 2016. And he was exceptional across all of those innings. He ranked among the top 10 in baseball in strikeouts (207), WHIP (0.98) and ERA+ (178). Alcantara threw six complete games when no other NL pitcher had more than two. He embarked on a 13-start streak during the summer in which he tossed at least seven innings in every start and recorded a 1.31 ERA overall. It all helped him become the first Cy Young winner in Marlins franchise history.

While Alcantra became a household name this year, his award-winning season wasn’t a huge surprise. He was an All-Star in 2019 and had an ERA+ better than 30 percent above league average in 2020 and 2021. By the end of 2022, everyone knew he was going to take home this honor; he had -20000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s quite a flip from DK Sportsbook’s NL Cy Young odds on Opening Day. Alcantara (+1600) had longer odds than seven other starters. That list was topped by Mets right-hander and three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer.