Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt wins 2022 NL Most Valuable Player Award

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won the NL Most Valuable Player Award for the 2022 MLB season on Thursday. He received the award over teammate Nolan Arenado and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado. Goldschmidt received 22 first-place votes and eight second-place votes, with Machado coming in second and Arenado placing third.

NL Most Valuable Player winner

Goldschmidt finally wins NL MVP after finishing as the runner-up in 2013 and 2015 while with the Diamondbacks. The slugger triumphed on the back of an incredible first five months of the season. Although he slumped in September, Goldschmidt was on track to possibly win the NL Triple Crown entering that final month. Although that would elude him, he still finished with an impressive .317 average, 35 homers and 113 RBI for the NL Central champion Cardinals. He paced the NL in slugging percentage (.578) and OPS (.981) and finished second in total bases (324).

NL Most Valuable Player odds

Goldschmidt’s dreary final month didn’t hurt his MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as he closed as the clear favorite (-20000). However, he wasn’t a sexy pick for the award during the preseason. On Opening Day, he was listed at +4500 to win NL MVP, tied with the likes of Kris Bryant and Justin Turner. Nineteen players had shorter NL MVP odds than Goldschmidt on Opening Day. Juan Soto was the favorite on that day (+280).