Minnesota Twins unveil new logos for 2023 MLB season

The Minnesota Twins have unveiled a new set of logos. The first logo still features the T for Twin and C for Cities interlocked. It looks remarkably similar to the teams' former logo, but they did at least change one of their other logos. They dropped the word “club” and adopted a lighter color scheme. Each of the new logos can be found below. This marks the fifth logo in the team’s history since they moved to Minneapolis in 1961. The previous logo featuring the words “Minnesota Twins Baseball Club” had been used since 2010.

The Twins are coming off a 78-84 record that saw them finish in third place in the AL Central. It was a disappointing season as they had won the division in back-to-back years. SS Carlos Correa opted out of the remainder of his contract to hit free agency this offseason. The AL Central should be winnable in 2023 if the franchise is able to make smart moves this offseason and bolster their pitching staff.