Breaking down odds for Aaron Judge’s next team

Major League Baseball is finally in the offseason after the Houston Astros won the World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies. Now that the season is over, players will start to become free agents and hit the open market. One of those names is soon-to-be AL MVP Aaron Judge, who has a tough decision to stay with the New York Yankees or leave. It could come down to money, it could come down to Judge wanting to simply stay or not. We’re going to break down the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for where Judge will sign.

Aaron Judge free agency odds

The Yankees are the favorite to re-sign Judge this offseason. The way the season ended and all of Judge’s interviews, you’d think the last place he wants to play is in the Bronx. Still, the Yankees have plenty of money to sign Judge and he just had the best season by a Yankees player since Alex Rodriguez was winning MVPs. It would be wise for the Yanks to name Judge captain and sign him long-term.

The Giants are reportedly ready to offer any amount of money for Judge this offseason. He has ties to Northern California having grown up there. San Francisco has a need for a right fielder who can bring some pop. There are questions as to whether or not Gabe Kapler will still be manager next season. He reportedly lost the clubhouse a bit during their down year. Still, San Fran has an appealing ballpark, a history of winning and can give Judge everything he wants it seems.

The Dodgers, Mets and Red Sox will all go after Judge out of spite and because of their deep pockets. The Dodgers and Red Sox don’t make much sense if you’re Judge and want to be the face of the team. L.A. already has plenty of big names and was unable to win the World Series despite it all. The Red Sox have a need for a power OFer. It doesn’t feel like Boston would go all out to sign Judge just to screw over the Yankees, but it’s happened before.

The Mets could open up the coffers and try and steal Judge from their crosstown rivals. Starling Marte manned right field most of 2022 and he’s under contract long term. They could move Marte back to CF and put Judge in right or vice versa. Citi Field isn’t a hitters haven and you’d think the Yankees pay just as much as the Mets. It doesn’t make a ton of sense for Judge to make this move.

Yankees -165

Giants +300

Dodgers +450

Mets +1000

Red Sox +1600

Cubs +2200

Cardinals +2800

Angels +2800

Rangers +3000

Mariners +7000

Braves +8000

Astros +8000