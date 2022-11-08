How to watch Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs via live stream on Tuesday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Golden Knights are on a seven-game winning streak and are at the top of the West early in the season. Vegas has 22 points, which is six clear of the Seattle Kraken in second place in the Pacific Division. C Jack Eichel continues to lead the way with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 13 games this season.

The Maple Leafs are on an impressive three-game winning streak to get back the confidence of their fans. Toronto has wins over the Bruins, Hurricanes and Flyers recently. The bad news is Ilya Samsonov is out and Erik Kallgren is going to have to step up as the No. 1 goaltender. Keith Petruzzelli is serving as the backup goaltender on Tuesday vs. the Knights.

Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

VGK local broadcast: ATTSN-RM

TOR local broadcast: TSN4

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: VGK +100, TOR -120

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.