Giants reportedly postpone Carlos Correa introductory press conference due to injury concern

After missing out on Aaron Judge in MLB free agency this offseason, the San Francisco Giants set their sights on former Twins and Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, signing the All-Star to a 13-year, $350 million deal on Dec. 13, pending the passing of a physical.

The pending physical part might be a cause for concern, though.

The Giants postponed their introductory press conference Tuesday with their prized free agent due to an injury concern during Correa’s physical, according to the Associated Press.

The exact issue with the physical was not immediately known, per the report. One of AP’s sources said that they were “awaiting the results of testing,” while another said that Correa was “flagged” during the examination.

Correa was originally expected to be introduced by the club at 11 a.m. at Oracle Park in San Francisco. We’ll see if this is just a bump in the road or if it could sink the deal for Correa and the Giants.