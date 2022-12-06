Who has the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB draft?

For the first time ever, Major League Baseball is conducting a draft lottery to determine which team has the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2023 MLB Draft. The old system used to have teams ranked in the draft based on the inverse of the final standings, with the worst team earning the first draft choice. Now, the 18 teams that didn’t qualify for the 2022 postseason were each given a chance at the first overall pick. The draft lottery is airing on MLB Network and got underway at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Each team was given a different set of odds depending on where they finished in the standings. The Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates all had a 16.5% chance at the top overall pick. The Pirates has won the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery and will pick first next July at the 2023 MLB Draft. They had a 16.5% chance at taking over the pick and have been awarded it. This grants them the first overall pick in the first round, with subsequent rounds reverting back to the classic inverse of the standings format.