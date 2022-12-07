What are the largest contracts in MLB history?

The New York Yankees got some good news on Wednesday morning when AL MVP Aaron Judge opted to remain with the franchise on a reported nine-year, $360 million contract. Judge will make $40 million per season, which makes him the highest paid player annually in MLB history. We’re going to take a look at some of the other massive contracts handed out in baseball.

Behind Judge is now Los Angeles Angels OF Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal back in 2019. Trout makes just under Judge at $35.5 million annually. Because Trout signed his deal at a slightly younger age, it was for more years, which got him more on the overall contract.

Similar to Trout, Los Angeles Dodgers OF Mookie Betts signed a 12-year deal as well, his coming in at around $30 million per season. Betts signed with the Dodgers in 2021, when he was a few years younger than Judge is now. Betts gets more money over more years but less annually than Judge.

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Contract: 10 years, $341 million ($34.1M per season)

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Contract: 14 years, $340 million ($24.2M per season)

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Contract: 13 years, $330 million ($25.3M per season)