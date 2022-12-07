When is the 2023 MLB Draft?

As part of the recent Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), there is now a draft lottery system instituted to determine the order in the first round of the MLB Draft. The 2023 Draft Lottery will take place on Tuesday, December 6. While this helps us determine next year’s draft order for the first round, the actual 2023 MLB Draft is still a ways away. The 2023 MLB Draft won’t be held until next July in Seattle, Washington.

What is a draft lottery?

Instead of the worst team automatically being awarded the first overall pick, a draft lottery system gives a percentage of odds based on where the team finished in the standings. The three teams with the worst records from the previous season will be given equal odds to land the top pick. This method is thought to prevent tanking, but it is too early to tell if that is working. This lottery only affects the first round, with the remaining rounds reverting back to the inverse of the standings.

How does the draft lottery work?

The 18 teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs are entered into the draft lottery. Based on the standings from last season, the Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates will all have a 16.5% chance at the No. 1 overall pick. They are followed by the Cincinnati Reds (13.2%) and the Kansas City Royals (10%) as the five teams with the best odds. Of the 18 teams eligible, six will be awarded a lottery spot based on this odds system. Once the six slots are decided, the draft order reverts to the inverse of the standings from the previous season for the remaining teams. This lottery system is only used for the first found, and subsequent rounds will use the reverse standings for the order.

Who claimed the No. 1 pick?

The Pirates won the No. 1 pick in the lottery. Here’s how the top 18 picks settled after the draft lottery.