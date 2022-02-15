MLB delays the start of Spring Training due to lockout

Major League Baseball has officially delayed the start of 2022 Spring Training. There was no official announcement, but pitchers and catchers were scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, February 15, and that’s not happening.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has continued to insist the 2022 regular season can start on time, but it’s hard to see that happening. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 31. There have been reports the league would want a minimum of a four-week spring training to get the season started. That would mean getting spring training started no later than the first week of March, which is two weeks away.

The two sides have made modest progress, but the economics remain far apart. MLB made its most recent proposal on February 12, and reports after that meeting indicated the players were “unimpressed” by the owners’ proposal.

The most recent news around that offer came from ESPN in which Jeff Passan reported the league wants to have the power to eliminate hundreds of minor league playing jobs through a reduction of the Domestic Reserve List. That list governs the number of minor league players a team can roster at any time, and the league reportedly wants to reduce the number from 180 to 150 at some point in the future.

The union does not represent minor league players, but the negotiations cover areas that impact those players, including the amateur draft and the international signing system. The two sides have agreed on a 20-round amateur draft, per Passan. This all comes as a class-action lawsuit concerning low wages works its way through the federal court system.