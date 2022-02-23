 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB lockout: Will 2022 season start on time? When will it start?

We discuss the MLB lockout and look to see if the 2022 regular season will get started on time.

By TeddyRicketson
The Commisioners Trophy on a pedestal during the Celebration at Truist Park on November 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On December 2nd, 2021 the latest lockout in Major League Baseball began with the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement from 2016. Very little movement has happened amidst the rise of threats of canceled games and a shortened regular season. Despite all of the problems of the MLBPA and ownership, MLB has never lost a regular-season game to a lockout.

Spring training should have already gotten started, but as March approaches, a deal is not imminent. The two sides have started more extensive negotiations, but it is hard to see the season starting on time. We’ll continue updating this article with reports as the two sides continue their negotiations.

February 23

This week has seen the MLBPA and the owners meet on three consecutive days with both sides claiming they are motivated to get a deal done. The MLB has given itself a self-imposed deadline of Monday, February 28th to reach an agreement or they risk having to push back the start to the regular season.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, it was confirmed that indeed if there is not a deal done by that Monday deadline, the regular season will not only start late but the games missed will be canceled and not made up. In this instance, the regular season would be less than the typical 162 games and the players won’t be paid a full season’s wages.

