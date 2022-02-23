MLB lockout: Will 2022 season start on time? When will it start?

On December 2nd, 2021 the latest lockout in Major League Baseball began with the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement from 2016. Very little movement has happened amidst the rise of threats of canceled games and a shortened regular season. Despite all of the problems of the MLBPA and ownership, MLB has never lost a regular-season game to a lockout.

Spring training should have already gotten started, but as March approaches, a deal is not imminent. The two sides have started more extensive negotiations, but it is hard to see the season starting on time. We’ll continue updating this article with reports as the two sides continue their negotiations.

February 23

MLB is clear on this point: If there isn’t a deal by Monday, games will be cancelled and will not be made up. The season will be less than 162 games and players will not be paid for a full season, no matter what. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 23, 2022

This week has seen the MLBPA and the owners meet on three consecutive days with both sides claiming they are motivated to get a deal done. The MLB has given itself a self-imposed deadline of Monday, February 28th to reach an agreement or they risk having to push back the start to the regular season.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, it was confirmed that indeed if there is not a deal done by that Monday deadline, the regular season will not only start late but the games missed will be canceled and not made up. In this instance, the regular season would be less than the typical 162 games and the players won’t be paid a full season’s wages.