Derek Jeter steps down as Miami Marlins CEO

There is a baseball story in Florida developing today that has nothing to do with the current MLB lockout: Derek Jeter has decided to step down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. Longtime Marlins reporter Craig Mish reported the news first. Jeter is expected to sell his 4% ownership stake in the franchise.

Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins have decided to mutually part ways. He will step down as CEO effective immediately per sources. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) February 28, 2022

Just a few minutes later, Jeter released a statement that confirmed that report.

“We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality,” Jeter stated.

“That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

Jeter, who has been a Marlins executive since 2017, has never been a person to make rash decisions or spout hot takes, so that second line is quite telling. Even though the Marlins have a lot of good, young pieces in place in order to win, it’s fair to assume that Jeter’s desire to win wasn’t matched by other people in Miami’s front office.

Jeter can do whatever he wants from here, but it’s hard to imagine him not being involved in baseball in some way. The sport’s world will be waiting with bated breath to see what the New York Yankees legend decides to do next.