Report: MLB announces Opening Day has been postponed [UPDATE]

The two sides were unable to reach a deal before the 5 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday and the lockout will continue.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions during an MLB owner’s meeting at the Waldorf Astoria on February 10, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Manfred addressed the ongoing lockout of players, which owners put in place after the league’s collective bargaining agreement ended on December 1, 2021. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Update — MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced after 5 p.m. ET that Opening Day has been postponed from the March 31 set date.

The MLB and MLB Players’ Association were unable to reach an agreement before the 5 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, March 1, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Now the MLB is threatening to cancel the March 31 Opening Day date and it’s unlikely the season will begin on time after this latest development.

This is pretty upsetting news and things appear to have gotten worse. The players are leaving Florida, where all these meetings are being held, entirely. There was some optimism late Monday night that the two sides were going to be able to work out a deal on Tuesday before the deadline. The original deadline was on Monday but was pushed back by the League.

At this point, we’re definitely going to lose regular-season games in 2022. A late start to the season isn’t the end of the world, but the way both sides are going, this could get dragged out longer than we think. If that’s the case, a shortened season could affect fantasy baseball, free agency and the betting markets.

