Report: MLB announces Opening Day has been postponed [UPDATE]

Update — MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced after 5 p.m. ET that Opening Day has been postponed from the March 31 set date.

The MLB and MLB Players’ Association were unable to reach an agreement before the 5 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, March 1, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Now the MLB is threatening to cancel the March 31 Opening Day date and it’s unlikely the season will begin on time after this latest development.

BREAKING: MLBPA player leaders agreed unanimously not to accept MLB's final proposal, and there will be no deal on a new collective-bargaining agreement before MLB's 5 p.m. ET deadline, sources tell ESPN.



MLB has threatened to cancel its March 31 Opening Day without a new deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022

This is pretty upsetting news and things appear to have gotten worse. The players are leaving Florida, where all these meetings are being held, entirely. There was some optimism late Monday night that the two sides were going to be able to work out a deal on Tuesday before the deadline. The original deadline was on Monday but was pushed back by the League.

BREAKING: MLB players reject best, final offer from owners. If owners and commissioner Rob Manfred now follow through on their stated threat, Opening Day 2022 will be delayed, and some number of games in the regular season canceled. Players contingent is leaving Florida. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022

At this point, we’re definitely going to lose regular-season games in 2022. A late start to the season isn’t the end of the world, but the way both sides are going, this could get dragged out longer than we think. If that’s the case, a shortened season could affect fantasy baseball, free agency and the betting markets.