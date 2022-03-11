Report: MLB places Trevor Bauer on administrative leave

Major League Baseball has placed Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on administrative leave, per Jorge Castillo of the LA Times. This is likely an extension of Bauer’s leave from last season, where the league took him off the diamond as it opened an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against the pitcher.

Bauer was initially placed on leave July 2, 2021. His leave was extended on a week-to-week basis as MLB conducted its investigation but the players union and the league ultimately decided to push his leave through the end of the season. Bauer’s last game was June 28, and he did not participate in the Dodgers’ postseason games.

If the Dodgers are unable to get Bauer back for the start of the season, the rotation should still be fairly solid with Walker Buehler, Julio Urias and Andrew Heaney. Clayton Kershaw is also returning to the Dodgers, but his health status is unclear at this time.