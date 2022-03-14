Braves acquire Matt Olson from Athletics, per report

The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics are in agreement on a trade that will send star first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Passan adds that the Athletics will receive outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, starting pitcher Ryan Cusick, and starting pitcher Joey Estes.

With Olson heading to the Braves, this officially ends Freddie Freeman’s 12-year career with Atlanta. Olson will not be able to replicate what Freeman has done at first base, but he’s a solid replacement.

Last season with the Athletics, the veteran first baseman slashed .271/.371/.540 with a career-high 39 home runs and 111 RBI. For his efforts in 2021, Olson was named to his first All-Star Game. Speaking of Oakland, they appear to blowing things up with Chris Bassitt being traded to the New York Mets and now moving Olson. The A’s received a massive haul from Atlanta, getting their No. 1 (Pache), No. 2 (Langeliers), and No. 6 (Cusick) overall prospects. Pache is the only one who currently has experience in the big leagues (24 games)