A’s trading Matt Chapman to Blue Jays for prospects, per report

The Oakland Athletics are continuing their fire sale. The team is trading All-Star third baseman and three-time Gold Glove winner Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays, per Jon Morosi. Morosi is reporting the Blue Jays are not expected to give up any players from their projected Opening Day roster in the deal.

Last year, Chapman had a slash line of .210/.314/.403 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs. He won his third Gold Glove award in four seasons. He previously won the award in 2018 and 2019, which were also seasons in which he finished seventh and sixth in MVP voting, respectively. He was an All Star in 2019 when he had 36 home runs and 91 RBIs with a slash line of .249/.342/.506.

This move comes two days after the A’s traded first baseman Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves and four days after they traded starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to the New York Mets.

More to come.