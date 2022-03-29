Washington Nationals showcase 2022 MLB City Connect uniforms, featuring DC’s famous cherry blossoms

The City Connect jerseys are back for the 2022 MLB season, and the Washington Nationals are the first to debut their new design featuring the district’s famous cherry blossoms. The club’s grey jerseys and hats feature a white “WSH” and “W”, respectively, outlined in a subtle shade of pink to complement the cherry blossom branches alongside them.

A closer look at the Washington Nationals City Connect uniforms featuring models Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Patrick Corbin and Sean Doolittle pic.twitter.com/I1W6VBaK8v — Joon Lee (@joonlee) March 29, 2022

City Connect jerseys debuted in the 2021 season as a project aimed to connect the roots of MLB franchises with their fans and highlight aspects of their city identities through their uniforms. Seven teams unveiled City Connect jerseys in the inaugural season of the project, including the Red Sox, Dodgers, Giants, Diamondbacks, Cubs, White Sox and Marlins. The MLB projects that each franchise will have a City Connect alternate jersey in circulation by the 2023 season.

The jerseys will be sold at the Nationals team shop and MLBShop.com from March 30 to April 4, at which point they’ll hit Nike online and some retail stores on April 5. Full online and in-store distribution of the Nationals City Connect jersey is set for April 10, just three days after they open their season against the New York Mets on April 7.