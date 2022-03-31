When will MLB The Show 22 be released?

The new MLB season is on the horizon and that means the latest edition of MLB The Show is scheduled to release. The video game series debuted in 2006 and has grown into the best yearly baseball game on the market. The regular release will be on Tuesday, April 5th. If you pre-order either the Digital Deluxe or MVP version for an extra cost with extra perks, you can get early access to the game which starts at Midnight ET on Friday, April 1st.

A longstanding Playstation only game, the series expanded to the Xbox in 2021 and this year will also be available on the Nintendo Switch. Los Angeles Angels SP/DH Shohei Ohtani graces the cover after winning the 2021 AL MVP award. Whether you want to focus on running your own franchise, creating your own player, or creating your own fictional team in the critically acclaimed Diamond Dynasty mode this game is a must for baseball fans.

The official Twitter account of the game has links to purchase the game as well as links to the game developer’s Youtube and Twitch pages where they have been focusing on new features ahead of the game’s release.