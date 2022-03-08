Major League Baseball finds new TV partner for 2022

On Tuesday, it was announced that the MLB has found a new TV partner in Apple TV. At the Apple TV company event held Tuesday, it was announced that the Apple TV+ service will live stream a weekly Friday night doubleheader in the regular season. This new deal will go into effect immediately, given that there is a new season on the horizon. The games that are included in the doubleheader will exclusively be broadcast on the streaming service.

Apple TV+ is available without an Apple TV device and is another form of live streaming entertainment. Subscriptions start at $4.99 per month so if your favorite team happens to fall into one of these doubleheaders, you will have to chip out at least a free trial subscription to watch the game.

The MLB has many problems, one being not currently having an upcoming season amidst labor talks, but the largest outside of that has been blackout restrictions. While this won’t blackout the games, local fans will apparently still have to have the Apple TV+ subscription if they want to watch their team featured in the doubleheader. Before that becomes an issue, we still need confirmation that we will indeed have a season this year.