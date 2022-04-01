Report: Dodgers trade OF AJ Pollock to White Sox for RP Craig Kimbrel

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded OF A.J. Pollock to the Chicago White Sox for RP Craig Kimbrel, per Mark Feinsand. The 2022 MLB season is set to begin next Thursday on April 7. The Dodgers had quite a logjam in the outfield with Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, Pollock and Kevin Pillar. With the extra OFer, the Dodgers were able to offload Pollock to get bullpen help in the form of Kimbrel, who split time between the White Sox and Chicago Cubs last season.

The Dodgers lost closer Kenley Jansen to the Atlanta Braves this offseason in free agency. Blake Treinen is expected to take over closing out games. Having Kimbrel also in the bullpen gives the Dodgers a second option at closer if Treinen were to struggle in the role. Treinen was solid as a closer for the A’s back in 2018. He also had seven saves in 2021. Kimbrel brings a ton of experience and could be used as a setup man or in the 7th inning.

As for Pollock, he had a solid season for the Dodgers in 2021. The veteran OFer hit .297 with 21 HRs and 69 RBI in 422 plate appearances. The White Sox have a loaded outfield featuring Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert, but both have dealt with injuries in the past. Adding Pollock gives the ChiSox a bit of insurance in the outfield should something go wrong again. Pollock could even start in RF ahead of Gavin Sheets and Adam Engel.